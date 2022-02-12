IPL team purse balance 2022: Total purse of IPL teams 2022

IPL team purse balance 2022: A combined maximum total of INR 561.5 crore can be spent across 10 franchises in IPL auction 2022.

The mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League is all in readiness of kick-starting in less than a couple of hours from now.

A fourth one in the history of the IPL, this mega auction holds all the more importance because of the participation of as many as 10 teams. Readers must note that a 10-team IPL will be played for the first time after 11 years.

Eight old and two new franchises have retained and acquired a total of 33 players respectively before the auction. Therefore, a maximum total of INR 561.5 crore will be spent across 10 franchises to buy a maximum of 147 Indian and 70 overseas players.

It is noteworthy that each team can buy a maximum of 25 players within the allotted budget of INR 90 crore. As far as overseas players are concerned, only eight can be bought by each team.

IPL team purse balance 2022

Kings 11 Punjab retained players 2022 with price

Players retained – Mayank Agarwal (12), Arshdeep Singh (4).

Purse remaining – INR 72 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad remaining purse

Players retained – Kane Williamson (14), Abdul Samad (4), Umran Malik (4).

Purse remaining – INR 68 crore.

Rajasthan Royals remaining purse

Players retained – Sanju Samson (14), Jos Buttler (10), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4).

Purse remaining – INR 62 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants remaining purse

Players picked – KL Rahul (17), Marcus Stoinis (9.2), Ravi Bishnoi (4).

Purse remaining – INR 59 crore.

KKR retained players 2022 with price

Players retained – Virat Kohli (15), Glenn Maxwell (11), Mohammed Siraj (7).

Purse remaining – INR 57 crore.

Gujarat Titans remaining purse

Players picked – Hardik Pandya (15), Rashid Khan (15), Shubman Gill (8).

Purse remaining – INR 52 crore.

Chennai Super Kings remaining purse

Players retained – Ravindra Jadeja (16), MS Dhoni (12), Moeen Ali (8), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6).

Purse remaining – INR 48 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders remaining purse

Players retained – Andre Russell (12), Venkatesh Iyer (8), Varun Chakravarthy (8), Sunil Narine (6).

Purse remaining – INR 48 crore.

Players retained by MI for IPL 2022

Players retained – Rohit Sharma (16), Jasprit Bumrah (12), Suryakumar Yadav (8), Kieron Pollard (6).

Purse remaining – INR 48 crore.

Delhi Capitals retained players 2022

Players retained – Rishabh Pant (16), Axar Patel (9), Prithvi Shaw (7.5) and Anrich Nortje (6.5).

Purse remaining – INR 47.5 crore.

NOTE: Some franchises have negotiated well to pay a retained player less than what has been deducted from their purse. For example, Kolkata Knight Riders have paid INR 34 crore to their four retained players. However, a total of INR 42 crore has been deducted from their purse.

