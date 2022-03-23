IPL ticket booking 2022 price list: Cost of IPL 2022 tickets at Wankhede, CCI Brabourne, DY Patil and MCA Stadium

IPL ticket booking 2022 price list: Fans are finally able to book tickets across venues for Indian Premier League 2022.

It is less than 100 hours before the first match that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have finally kick-started ticket sales for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Scheduled to be played between IPL 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, the first match will be followed by a double-header Sunday on March 27.

Fans, who were eagerly awaiting for the ticketing process to begin for some days now, have already started to upload photos of their booked tickets in utter excitement.

With all the 70 IPL 2022 league matches to be played in Mumbai and Pune, it will be for the first time that one Indian state will be hosting the whole league phase.

Four shortlisted venues for IPL 2022 league matches are Wankhede Stadium (20), Brabourne Stadium (15), DY Patil Stadium (20) and MCA Stadium (15). All in all, Mumbai and Pune will be hosting 55 and 15 IPL league stage matches respectively.

IPL ticket booking 2022 price list

Tickets can be booked for CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 season opener via online booking platform BookMyShow. Readers must note that they won’t be able to book tickets from any stadium box-office.

As far as the cost of booking a ticket is concerned, it varies between INR 800 – INR 8,000 depending on various stands of various stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. Fans are further advised to book their tickets well in advance as only 25% crowd capacity will be allowed across all the four venues.

Wankhede Stadium – INR 2,500, INR 3,000, INR 3,500 and INR 4,000.

Brabourne Stadium – INR 3,000 and INR 3,500.

DY Patil Stadium – INR 800, INR 1,200, INR 1,500, INR 2,000 and INR 2,500.

MCA Stadium – INR 1,000, INR 1,500, INR 1,750 and INR 8,000.