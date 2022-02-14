MI Probable Playing 11 2022: Mumbai Indians Playing 11 IPL 2022

MI Probable Playing 11 2022: The most successful Indian Premier League franchise have put together an intriguing 25-member squad.

Mumbai Indians kept their cards close to the chest for a large part of the mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. The recently concluded two-day affair in Bengaluru witnessed Mumbai puzzling one and all with their lack of participation barring buying wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan for a record amount with respect to the IPL 2022 auction.

It was only in the second half of Day 2 that Indians revealed their cards to surprisingly bid for injured England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who will miss this season. After spending a mammoth INR 23.25 crore on Kishan and Archer, MI built a squad around them and their four high-profile retained players, of course.

Having once again spent lavishly on bolstering their fast-bowling arsenal, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise bought a maximum of 25 players after almost exhausting their purse (only INR 10 lakh remaining at the end of the mega auction).

Mumbai, who will doubtlessly miss the likes of Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar in IPL 2022, should continue to be a force to reckon with this season.

MI Probable Playing 11 2022

Not many IPL franchises have the cushion of their top-order comprising of three members of the current Indian white-ball squad. Indians, who should be relishing this well-deserved privilege, don’t have to think much in this department.

On the contrary, it is the No. 4 position which will witness a stiff competition among their plethora of uncapped Indian batters. Despite being up the pecking order in terms of seniority, Anmolpreet Singh might still have to wait for an elongated run as MI have bought a fascinating prospect in Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma.

Mumbai, who have no option than to groom a rookie batter in the middle-order, could start with 19-year old Varma. Options other than Varma and Anmolpreet Singh include Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Rahul Buddhi and Hrithik Shokeen.

Singapore batter Tim David is almost certain of getting the nod to partner vice-captain Kieron Pollard for the finishers’ role. Uncapped South Africa batter Dewald Brevis, who won the Man of the Series award in the recently concluded ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, might have to wait for his chance.

While Indians would look to hand Krunal Pandya’s role to Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sanjay Yadav, one out of Murugan Ashwin or Mayank Markande could replace spinner Chahar.

With fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah set to lead the bowling attack, he will continue to enjoy the support of a couple of overseas fast bowlers (two out of Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith).

Assuming that Australian players’ availability gets affected due to either of national duty or Sheffield Shield, the team management could play another Indian pacer (out of Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Arjun Tendulkar) alongside Bumrah and Mills. In such a situation, Mumbai will have the option of including hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen (like-for-like replacement for Sanjay Yadav) as their fourth overseas player.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 IPL 2022 – 1) Rohit Sharma (c) 2) Ishan Kishan (wk) 3) Suryakumar Yadav 4) Tilak Varma 5) Tim David 6) Kieron Pollard 7) Sanjay Yadav 8) Daniel Sams 9) Murugan Ashwin 10) Jasprit Bumrah 11) Tymal Mills / Riley Meredith