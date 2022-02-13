Is IPL auction over: When will IPL auction 2022 finish?

Is IPL auction over: The ongoing mega auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 is happening after a four-year gap.

The mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League has been a fascinating two-day affair. Being conducted after four years in Bengaluru, IPL 2022 mega auction has given a fresh look to all the 10 teams.

2022 IPL auction once again put on display how making a squad for an IPL franchise is no mean task. While a lot of hard work goes into the build-up of an auction, executing all the strategies on the D-Day is an equally important task.

An IPL auction usually begins with the auctioning of marquee players. These high-profile international stars are followed by players who are categorized on the basis of capped and uncapped in addition to their skill of being a batter, bowler, all-rounder and wicket-keeper.

Is IPL auction over?

An elongated IPL auction is followed by an accelerated process where teams are asked to submit the names of players who they would be interested in buying.

As far as the current mega auction is concerned, even the accelerated process has been done with. After the completion of the same, franchises were asked to take a break and submit names of 5-7 players for the last round of auction. The length of the break, however, has increased to an unexpected time.

A super accelerated phase will witness franchises completing their squads by picking a minimum of 18 players each. Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be participating actively in the auction as they are have some shopping to do at this point in time.

No Suresh Raina in the upcoming auction set. A chapter of the IPL truly comes to a close. #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) February 13, 2022

As far as the finish time of the auction is concerned, it is difficult to mention a particular time considering how things aren’t certain in an IPL auction. However, it shouldn’t take more than an hour from this point in time.