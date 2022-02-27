Is Rashid playing PSL final: Is Rashid Khan playing PSL 7 final?

Rashid playing PSL final: The Afghani spinner has missed the last three Pakistan Super League 2022 matches for Lahore Qalandars.

The final match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will kick-start between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in around two hours from now.

While Multan are eyeing to become the first team to win back-to-back PSL titles, the same will also make them only the second team (after Islamabad United) to win the PSL twice. Lahore, on the other hand, are the only team to have not won a single PSL title till date.

Other than MS captain Mohammad Rizwan and LQ captain Lahore Shaheen Shah Afridi, other star Pakistani players to be in action at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Khushdil Shah.

Is Rashid playing PSL final?

Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan, a top-notch entity in T20 leagues across the globe, will continue to miss his fourth PSL 7 match in a row. Desperate the franchise’s desperate efforts to bring him back into Pakistan, Khan made himself unavailable due to first priority “national duty”.

10th-highest wicket-taker in PSL 2022, Rashid’s 13 wickets have come in nine matches at an average of 17.30, an economy rate of 6.25 and a strike rate of 16.6.

It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.

I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH ❤️ 🤲🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 26, 2022

A sure-starter in any team’s Playing XI in modern-day cricket, Khan is currently representing Afghanistan in Bangladesh. Having already played a couple of ODIs against Bangladesh, Afghanistan are slated to play another ODI and a two-match T20I series on the tour.

Slight changes in PSL’s COVID-19 rules had allowed Islamabad United batters Alex Hales and Paul Stirling to return to Pakistan for the Eliminators. While Lahore also aimed at replicating a similar move with Khan, they couldn’t convince Khan to skip the third T20I.

With the 23-year old player having a single-entry visa to Bangladesh, returning back to the country from Pakistan would’ve been a challenging task despite traveling from one bubble to another in a charter plane. Hence, Khan preferred to not return for PSL 7 final in Lahore on Sunday.