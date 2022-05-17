Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022: What are the chances of RCB to qualify for 2022 playoffs?

Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore have one more match left to be played this season.

In spite of being among the Top Four teams on the points table for a large part of Indian Premier League 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to confirm a playoffs berth for themselves.

Having lost three out of their last five matches, RCB have got the timing of their losses completely wrong. As a result, the Faf du Plessis-lead team is currently at the fifth position on the points table.

Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022?

Scheduled to face table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Royal Challengers will have no option than to end their league stage on a winning note in order to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing 15th season. Readers must note that Bangalore have won seven and lost eight out of their 15 matches at this venue.

RCB, who currently have 14 points from seven IPL 2022 wins under their belt, need at least 16 points (from eight wins) to qualify for the playoffs.

While Royal Challengers’ best chance of qualifying lies in their victory followed by Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals losing their last league matches against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively, a loss for them will require Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi to lose their respective matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose against Mumbai Indians and win against Punjab Kings.

No points for guessing, the second case is complicated and has it in it to make things difficult for Bangalore. With their NRR (Net Run Rate) being as low as -0.323, RCB wouldn’t want to depend on NRR and other teams to qualify for the playoffs.