Is Yuvraj Singh playing IPL 2022: Is Yuvraj Singh part of IPL mega auction 2022?

Is Yuvraj Singh playing IPL 2022: The former Indian all-rounder hasn’t played T20 cricket for almost three years now.

The craze for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh can be judged from the fact that fans still have queries with respect to his participation in Indian Premier League 2022.

Yuvraj, who had announced his retirement in 2019, last played T20 cricket almost three years ago. The southpaw has since played in several leagues around the world but some of them aren’t recognized as T20s by the ICC (International Cricket Council).

Yuvraj’s last appearance on a cricket field had come almost a year ago during the inaugural season of Road Safety World Series. Representing India Legends, Yuvraj had amassed 194 runs in six innings at an average and strike rate of 64.66 and 170.17 respectively.

Yuvraj, who scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament in addition to his four wickets at an average and strike rate of 16 and 13.5 respectively, had targeted South Africa’s Zander de Bruyn and West Indies’ Mahendra Nagamootoo to score four consecutive sixes twice within a span of four days.

Apart from playing in the Road Safety World Series, Yuvraj had also captained Toronto Nationals in Global T20 League 2019, represented Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and participated in the Bushfire relief match post his international retirement.

Is Yuvraj Singh playing IPL 2022?

As far as Yuvraj’s participation in the cash-rich Indian Premier League is concerned, he won’t be taking part in the 15th season reportedly starting from March 27. Yuvraj, who had made it clear while announcing his retirement that he won’t be playing in the IPL, was subsequently released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020 auction.

In his 12-year long IPL career, Yuvraj represented six franchises namely Kings XI Punjab (twice), Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

In 133 IPL matches, Yuvraj had scored 2,750 runs at an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 129.72 including 13 half-centuries. Yuvraj’s 36 IPL wickets had come at an average of 29.92, an economy rate of 7.44 and a strike rate of 24.14.

It is noteworthy that Yuvraj had taken to his social media platforms in November to hint a comeback this month. However, no further development has come with respect to the two-time World champion.

A similar incident regarding Yuvraj had happened a few months before the start of BBL 2020-21 when there were reports of Yuvraj contemplating to play in the Big Bash League in Australia. Subsequently, Yuvraj was also requested by PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) secretary Puneet Bali to come out of retirement and play for Punjab. But Yuvraj’s request of playing a BCCI-affiliated tournament after playing in overseas leagues was rejected by the cricket board.