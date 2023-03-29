There is no going into a safe house around the fact that former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh continues to have a cult fan-following even four years after his last representative match. Although Yuvraj has moved on from competitive sport, his fans appear to still be finding it difficult regarding moving on from him.

If truth be told, one understands the situation of his fans taking into consideration the southpaw’s achievements and the circumstances under which they had come during his playing career.

Yuvraj, who won’t be participating in the imminent 16th season of the Indian Premier League, had last represented Mumbai Indians during the 12th season of the biggest T20 league across the globe.

Having played for Kings XI Punjab (twice), Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, Yuvraj’s 12th year in the IPL witnessed him playing for his sixth franchise in MI.

Although Yuvraj kick-started his last IPL season with a half-century, 45 (40) across the next three innings cost him a middle-order spot in Indians’ Playing XI. It was just over a couple of months after playing his last IPL match that Yuvraj had announced his international retirement whilst ensuring that he won’t be playing in the IPL either.

Is Yuvraj Singh playing IPL 2023?

“When the time comes, I will be the first one to hang my boots,” Yuvraj had told reporters after Mumbai lost IPL 2019 tournament opener to Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Standing by his words, Yuvraj didn’t wait for much long in the hope of finding another franchise during IPL 2020 auction. Yuvraj, who was 37 at the time, might have realized the prospect of MI releasing him after having given him four opportunities in a title-winning season.

For the unversed, Yuvraj had remained unsold in the first round of IPL 2019 auction. It was around the end of the auction process that Indians had bought him. An aware Yuvraj, however, could easily comprehend as to why teams didn’t show interest in him.

“There was no disappointment as such because I had an idea that I would not be picked in the first round,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror after IPL 2019 auction.

Since his retirement, Yuvraj has had stints in Global T20 Canada, Abu Dhabi T20 League, Bushfire Relief Match and Road Safety World Series. The left-handed batter had become an instant source of admiration after rewinding the clock by hitting South Africa’s Zander de Bruyn and West Indies’ Mahendra Nagamootoo for four consecutive sixes within a span of four days last year.