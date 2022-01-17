“It came about from Ricky’s comments.”: Cameron Green credits Ricky Ponting’s advice for his batting improvement in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Cameron Green credits the advice of Ricky Ponting in mid-series for his improvement with the bat in the last two tests.

Australia retained the Ashes 2021-22 urn by defeating England by 4-0 in the series. At one stage, England was poised to win the Hobart test, but the Aussie bowlers again came to the rescue.

The emergence of Cameron Green as an all-rounder has been great for the Aussies. He was constantly taking wickets for the side, but his batting was under question. However, he proved his class in the Hobart Test. On a seaming surface in Hobart, Green scored 74 runs in the first innings and 23 runs in the second. He also took the top-3 wickets of England in the 2nd innings. Overall he finished the Ashes with 228 runs at 32.57 and 13 wickets.

During the mid-Ashes, Ricky Ponting gave batting advice to Cameron Green. Ponting suggested that Green should improve his pre-trigger movement in order to score runs. Green insists that he took this from the great man, and it helped him as well.

“There was a bit of a change, trying to get my foot around in my pre-ball movement,” Green told cricket.com.au.

“Ricky mentioned it in the media. There are not many guys you would (rather) listen to. He’s a guy I looked up to.”

“He relayed that to the coaches and people I trust, and I felt like we were all on a pretty similar page. So it came about from Ricky’s comments.”

Cam Green made his first-class debut on Hobart’s Blundstone Arena, and he took a fifer as well. He insists that he is still trying to increase his self-confidence to unlock his immense ability. The batting average of Green in Sheffield Shield is above 50, so it states about his class with the bat.

“I’m still trying to find that self-confidence,” said Green.

“I’m slowly starting to make my way there. A couple of fifties in the last couple of games, getting a bit more time in the middle to know my game can stand up to this level (has helped).”