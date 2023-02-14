“Pakda gaya”: Shubman Gill uploads Valentine’s Day Instagram post; fans spot similarities with Sara Tendulkar’s post

It came as quite a fitting moment when India batter Shubman Gill uploaded a post across his social media handles on Valentine’s Day. Gill, who is arguably the most popular cricketer from the next generation, comprises nearly a million followers on Twitter and 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

In addition to scoring truckloads of runs across formats in whatever opportunities have come his way lately, Gill has also started to make a mark in another commercial and fashionable avenues such as brand endorsements and modelling respectively.

Shubman Gill uploads Valentine’s Day Instagram post

Gill, who had uploaded a video of his new look featuring renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim yesterday, didn’t mind posting on consecutive days especially with the second day being February 14.

Someone of his personality and fan-base, it is pretty understandable why Gill (or his team) wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity of posting something on Valentine’s Day.

In the post, one can see Gill enjoying a cup of coffee in what appears to be a high-end restaurant. “What day is it again?,” reads a well thought-out caption of Gill’s post.

What day is it again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bSkrWOezko — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) February 14, 2023

Fans spot similarities with Sara Tendulkar’s post

Rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar (daughter of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar) at one point in time, fans were quick to spot similarities between Gill’s post and one of Tendulkar’s post from July 2021 primarily due to the exact same backdrop.

It was under the aforementioned tweet that fans wrote “Pakda gaya [Caught you]” assuming Shubman and Sara to be together at the time of clicking the photo. Some fans even made the effort to scroll down Tendulkar’s feed to confirm the same. Hilariously, some of them asked the alleged couple to give each other photo credits.

It is worth noting that Sara has mentioned the location to be London in her post. Considering how Gill and the Indian cricket team were in England during the summer of 2021, both of them “could” have visited the place together at the time. Another similarity between the two photographs is both of them wearing a sweater (quite common during the summer season in England).

Gill, who played in the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, had missed the subsequent Test series against England during that summer.

Although Gill’s love life always remains in the headlines, the 23-year old player has never himself confirmed any of these rumours to be true. However, Gill hadn’t entirely denied dating actor Sara Ali Khan during the second season of actor Sonam Bajwa’s chat show named ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ last year.