“It’s definitely the goal”: Ben McDermott expresses his desire of playing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with Australia

Ben McDermott has been on fire in the BBL 2021-22 for the Hobart Hurricanes, and he is now aiming for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The return of Ben McDermott after his injury has turned the tables for Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart Hurricanes are flying high in the tournament, and they have won their last two games. Ben McDermott has scored a century in both of these games, and he is the first person in BBL to score continuous centuries.

McDermott first scored 110 runs in 60 games against the Adelaide Strikers. The team was chasing 176 runs and his blitz lifted the side after a very slow start. Against Melbourne Renegades on 29 December 2021, McDermott scored another century and this time while batting first. At one stage the Hurricanes were 52-3, but McDermott again proved his class. He scored 125 runs in just 65 balls. In the end, the Hurricanes won the game by 85 runs.

Ben McDermott aims for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The next T20 World Cup will be hosted in Australia, and McDermott’s record in home conditions makes him a candidate. However, it will not be easy for him to get in the team.

Aaron Finch is the captain, whereas David Warner won the Man of the Tournament award of the last T20 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh is arguably the most in-form white-ball player of Australia, whereas Maxwell & Stoinis are also prime candidates. McDermott is realistic about his chances and believes it won’t be easy for him.

“It’s definitely the goal,” McDermott said about World Cup chances.

“But there’s a lot of talent throughout that whole line-up.”

“They just won a World Cup, so I don’t think that the squad’s doing anything wrong.”

“You never know, it’d be great to be there and amongst another World Cup win, it’s looked pretty fun.”

THE FIRST PLAYER IN BBL HISTORY TO SCORE BACK TO BACK CENTURIES. BEN MCDERMOTT 🔥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/zNH64VG6kU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2021

In international cricket, McDermott has not impressed in the limited opportunities. He has scored 164 runs in 17 T20I games at 13.66. Although he is hoping that he may slide in the side if he keeps scoring runs.

“If I can keep scoring runs, then I suppose when they want to retire, then maybe I just slip in there,” he said.

“I’m not really thinking about it too much at the moment, I’m just enjoying myself in the Big Bash … I’m just happy to be contributing to the team winning.”