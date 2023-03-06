Jadeja movie name: Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba Jadeja turn producers with Randeep Hooda-Neena Gupta new film

India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to enter into film production business with a forthcoming movie titled ‘Pachhattar Ka Chhora’. Jadeja will be accompanied by wife Rivaba Jadeja among other producers of the movie. Although Jadeja is currently with the Indian team in Ahmedabad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Rivaba was present during the Muhurat ceremony.

The development means that Jadeja will join former India and current Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the list of cricketers-turned-producers. It was just over a month ago that Dhoni had announced his first movie as a producer under his label Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Veteran India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, had made his acting debut in a cameo role in Satramm Ramani’s ‘Double XL’ last year. Dropped from the Indian squad, Dhawan had confirmed availability for more acting roles post retirement from all formats.

Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba Jadeja turn producers

It was this morning that the rom-com was announced by its cast across their social media handles. Pachhattar Ka Chhora will star the likes of Randeep Hooda, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover in lead roles.

Jayant Gilatar, who had directed the Gujarati remake of the same name of Mahesh Manjrekar’s blockbuster Marathi movie titled ‘Natsamrat’ (2016), will be directing Pachhattar Ka Chhora. Having directed thousands of episodes for multiple television serials over the years, Gilatar had previously directed a Hindi movie titled ‘Chalk N Duster’ (2016).

Last seen in Vikram Sawant’s ‘Operation Fryday’ earlier this year, Hooda has a plethora of unreleased projects under his belt. Gupta and Mishra, on the other hand, had worked together in Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal’s ‘Vadh’ last year.

Other sources of income of Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja

In addition to his income from the sport of cricket, Jadeja also earns a hefty amounts from having endorsed around a dozen brands during the course of his cricketing career. The 34-year old player also owns a restaurant named “Jaddu’s Food Field” in Rajkot.

Rivaba, on the contrary, is a Member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly after successfully contesting on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket from Jamnagar North constituency three months ago.