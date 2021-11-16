Jaipur cricket stadium T20 records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in T20Is at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium?

Jaipur cricket stadium T20 records: Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set to host the first T20I between India and New Zealand.

India and New Zealand are set to play their first international series after the T20 World Cup. New Zealand lost the final of T20 WC on 14 November, whereas the Indian team got knocked out early. It is clear that New Zealand will certainly be fatigued after the final loss against Australia.

However, it is a pretty special day for the Indian team. The team is set to start their new era in the lead of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. The pink city Jaipur will host the first T20I game on 17 November 2021 in the city’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Jaipur cricket stadium T20 records

Jaipur is set to host an international game after a span of eight years. There is a lot of buzz in the city, and we can expect a jam-packed stadium in the game.

This is the first-ever T20I game on this ground, so this is a historical game for the city. In this current Indian setup, only Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have played an International game here in Jaipur. Rohit Sharma enjoys batting here and he has scored 193 runs in a couple of ODI games. In the last ODI here in 2013, Rohit Sharma scored a century and India successfully chased 360 runs against Australia.

In terms of the T20s, Jaipur is the host city of Rajasthan Royals. So, there have been quite a few IPL games on this ground in the past. A total of 46 IPL games have been played here, where 31 times the chasing team has won. Jaipur is currently shifting to the winter season, so the dew factor will play a part in this game. The average 1st innings score in IPL games here has been 157 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored the highest T20 runs on this ground, whereas Sidharth Trivedi has been the highest wicket-taker. The pitch of Jaipur always has a greenish tinge onto it, and the pacers move the ball very well in the initial overs. Jaipur’s outfield is one of the biggest in the world and hitting sixes will not be easy on this ground.