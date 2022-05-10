Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2022 wickets: Boom Boom Bumrah IPL wickets 2022

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2022 wickets: The fast bowler from Mumbai Indians hasn’t had the best of Indian Premier League seasons.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was among the high-profile Indian cricketers who haven’t played according to their potential in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League until last night.

Facing Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday, Bumrah put on display a drastically improved performance to not only pick the best bowling figures of IPL 2022 but also register a personal career-best T20 bowling performance.

Readers must note that Bumrah’s previous best T20 performance had come in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals when he had picked match-winning bowling figures of 4-1-14-4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bumrah, who was introduced into the attack as a first change bowler in the fourth over yesterday, picked exceptional bowling figures of 4-1-10-5. In what are the fifth-best bowling figures in the history of the IPL, Bumrah also put on display the second-best for a Mumbai bowler and the best-ever against Knight Riders and also in Navi Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2022 wickets

Bumrah, whose five IPL 2022 wickets had come at an average of 60.80, an economy rate of 7.93 and a strike rate of 46 until yesterday, picked the same number of wickets in this match that he had picked in the last 10 matches.

As a result, Bumrah now has 10 IPL 2022 wickets at an average of 31.40, an economy rate of 7.41 and a strike rate of 25.4. 23rd on the list of highest wicket-takers this season, Bumrah is still Indians’ best bowler which explains a major reason behind their poor IPL 2022 run.

Bumrah, 28, who hasn’t managed to pick a wicket in seven out of 11 matches this season till now, would be keen to elongate this wicket-taking knack in the remaining three dead-rubber matches for MI.