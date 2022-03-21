“Jittt k aaayeo veeereo”: Ammy Virk wishes well for Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022

Ammy Virk wishes well for Punjab Kings: The Punjabi superstar wants Punjab Kings to lift their maiden title this season.

Often criticized for not making the most of an Indian Premier League auction, Punjab Kings made amends to their auction strategy to perform well during the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month.

As a result, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kings have put together one of the better teams, at least on paper, ahead of the 15th season of the IPL.

One of the three franchises (other than Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore) to have not won an IPL title despite playing since the inaugural season in 2008, Punjab would be desperate to end their title drought under a new captain this season.

Ammy Virk wishes well for Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022

Punjabi singer-actor-producer Ammy Virk, an avid PBKS supporter, took to social media platform Twitter to wish the team well for IPL 2022.

Virk, who received applauds for portraying the character of former India pacer Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ last year, acknowledged that one of Punjab’s latest recruits in Baltej Singh Dhanda resembles his character from the movie.

“Hahahahaha, pakki gall ae [sure thing]… Btw very good luck to punjab team… jittt k aaayeo veeereo [Go win it, brothers],” read Virk’s response in replay to fans comparing Dhanda as his lookalike.

“QISMAT badaldi vekho ke tussi [You will see our fortune changing],” Kings replied.

Hahahahaha, pakki gall ae…

Btw very good luck to punjab team… jittt k aaayeo veeereo ❤️ — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) March 21, 2022

QISMAT badaldi vekho ke tussi. 😉Thank you, Ammy Paaji ♥️ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 21, 2022

Dhanda, 31, was bought for his base price of INR 20 lakh for the first time in an IPL auction. Having made his first-class debut for Punjab over a decade ago, it is only in the last three seasons that Dhanda has become a regular for the state in Ranji Trophy. In 22 T20s, Dhanda has picked 26 wickets at an average of 24.5, an economy rate of 7.81 and a strike rate of 18.8.

On the work front, Virk was last seen in debutant director Rakesh Dhawan’s ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’ last month. The ‘Qismat’-fame singer-actor will next be seen sharing screen alongside Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira in Amarjit Singh Saron’s ‘Saunkan Saunkane’ on May 13.