Joe Root last 10 Test innings: Joe Root Test average in 2022

Joe Root last 10 Test innings: Continuing with his great run in Tests, the former England skipper has notched-up his 55th half-century.

During the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, en route a record target of 378 runs, have dominated the chase so far, as the Indian bowlers struggle to get past the in-form pair of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

After the English opening batting pair of Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) provided their side an ideal start with a 107-run opening stand at more than five runs per Over, India’s skipper Jasprit Bumrah, picked up a couple of wickets in quick succession on either side of the Tea Break, to roar his side back into the contest.

With Lees getting Run-Out as well a few minutes later, team India were in for a real chance to get all over the hosts, but in their way were the in-form road blocks in Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

The duo continued batting their merry way as they have been in this calendar year so far, to not only notch-up their individual half-centuries, but also stitch together a century stand in no time, to have the entire Indian bowling attack on their haunches.

What a sensational summer of test match cricket. Sport at its absolute finest. As for @jbairstow21 and @root66: they’ve been utterly, mesmerisingly brilliant. #ENGvIND 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 4, 2022

Joe Root last 10 Test innings

Bairstow and Root are currently placed at the first and second spot respectively in the leading run-getters list in the Test format this year.

As for Root, in the last 10 Test innings (including the ongoing one in Birmingham), the former England skipper has two centuries and as many half-centuries under his belt.

His last ten Test innings scores are: 0, 5, 11, 115*, 176, 3, 5, 86*, 31, and 76*.

After stumps on Day 4 of the ongoing Test, Root has raced away to 76* in mere 87 deliveries to notch-up his 55th half-century in the format.

Joe Root Test average in 2022

In this calendar year so far, the 31-year-old, across the 18 innings (9* Tests) has amassed a mind-boggling 861 runs at an average of 57.40, with the assistance of 4 centuries and 2 half-centuries.