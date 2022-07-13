Joe Root record at Lords London: Joe Root Lord’s innings list in ODI history

Joe Root record at Lords: The English batter will be playing his 26th international match at Lord’s tomorrow.

Playing an ODI after more than a year, all that England batter Joe Root could last was for a couple of deliveries in the first ODI against India at The Oval yesterday.

Part of a batting collapse in front of India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Root failed to adjust to extra bounce ending up edging the ball to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

Joe Root record at Lords London

Root, who has batted only thrice in white-ball cricket since the start of 2021, would be keen to bring his stellar Test form to this format in the second ODI at Lord’s tomorrow.

With England trailing by 0-1 in the series, the home team would be expecting one of their premium batters to contribute in order to not lose the series with a match to be played on Sunday. Root, who averages in excess of 50 in both Tests and ODIs at this venue, wouldn’t have received a better ground to find white-ball rhythm.

In 40 international innings across formats at Lord’s, Root’s 1,975 runs have come at an average of 54.86 comprising of six half-centuries and seven half-centuries. Speaking particularly about his eight ODIs here, Root has scored 365 runs at an average and strike rate of 52.14 and 81.29 respectively.

While Root’s last ODI at Lord’s remains the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, his last ODI against India at this venue was a witness to him scoring a match-winning 113* (116) with the help of eight fours and a six.

Joe Root Lord’s innings list in ODI history