Jonny Bairstow The Hundred: Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing The Hundred 2022 for Welsh Fire?

Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing The Hundred: The senior English batter had played a couple of matches in The Hundred 2021.

The second season of The Hundred is all in readiness of commencing at the Ageas Bowl tonight with the season-opener to be played between defending champions and hosts Southern Brave and Welsh Fire.

In the general run of things, England batter Jonny Bairstow would’ve represented Welsh Fire in Southampton and their following few matches. Having said that, that won’t happen now as the 32-year old player is set to miss the whole tournament.

It is noteworthy that Bairstow had represented Welsh in just a couple of matches in The Hundred 2021 scoring 128 runs at an average and strike rate of 64 and 170.66 respectively.

“We understand Jonny’s decision and wish him all the best. We can’t wait to get our Hundred campaign under way tomorrow night and then look forward to getting back in front of our own fans at Sophia Gardens on Sunday,” Fire said in a statement around Bairstow missing The Hundred 2022.

Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing The Hundred 2022 for Welsh Fire?

While former captain Eoin Morgan will be playing this season despite retiring from international cricket, Bairstow will join Test captain Ben Stokes in missing The Hundred 2022.

Coming on the back of a hectic period of international cricket, Bairstow has emphasized on taking a “breather” before the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa starting from August 17. A vital cog in the wheel in England’s Test plans, Bairstow prioritizing Test cricket is rare among modern-day cricketers.

“I’m really disappointed I won’t be part of the Hundred this year. I loved it last year, but I’ve had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series. All the best to the Welsh Fire men and women – I’ll be cheering you on,” Bairstow told Sky Sports News to confirm his absence.