Eoin Morgan The Hundred: Is Eoin Morgan playing The Hundred 2022 for London Spirits?

Eoin Morgan The Hundred: The former England skipper had retired from international Cricket last month post England’s tour of the Netherlands.

The second edition of ECB’s 100-ball tournament ‘The Hundred’ is set to get underway tomorrow onwards, with the defending men’s champion Southern Braves to play the opening game against the Welsh Fire, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The women’s fixtures will get underway from August 11 onwards, as the players are presently representing their respective countries in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, where Women’s T20 Cricket has been introduced for the first time ever.

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who announced his retirement across all international Cricket formats, is set to return back and play for his previous team in the tournament.

Eoin Morgan The Hundred

Having led the London Spirits during the inaugural edition of the tournament last year, Eoin Morgan will lead the Spirits during the second edition as well.

While announcing his international retirement last month, the 35-year-old has explicitly stated that he would continue to partake in the domestic matches, and will also lead London Spirits in the second edition of The Hundred.

“To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I’m really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year, ” said Morgan.

It is worth of a mention that Morgan’s London Spirits had finished at the bottom of the points table last year, with mere one win out of eight matches.

A couple of days earlier, the Southpaw batter was all in praise for The Hundred, and stated that with domestic tournaments as such in his own country, he England players no longer have to necessarily travel elsewhere to partake in the various leagues and play as an overseas player.

