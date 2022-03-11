Karachi cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Tests at National Stadium, Karachi?

Karachi cricket stadium Test records: The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting a Test match after just over a year.

The second Test match of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan will commence in Karachi from tomorrow. Following a dull draw in the first Test in Rawalpindi, both teams would be looking to register a victory in order to gain a series lead.

A victory is all the more imperative for hosts Pakistan as they would want to make the most of an opportunity of playing an ICC World Test Championship match at home.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan have a phenomenal Test record at the National Stadium. Out of their 43 Tests here, Pakistan have won a mammoth 23 and lost only two. Australia, on the contrary, have lost five and drawn three out of their eight Karachi Tests.

A primary reason why the second Test could end up being a riveting one is the return of first-choice Pakistani players namely all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and fast bowler Hasan Ali and Australia playing a second spinner.

Karachi cricket stadium Test records

Considering the number of Tests this venue has hosted in the last decade, it isn’t surprising that a large number of highest Test run-scorers are retired Pakistani players namely Javed Miandad (1,393), Saleem Malik (855), Younis Khan (786), Inzamam-ul-Haq (722) and Shoaib Mohammad (642).

Among active Test players, Abid Ali (206), Azhar Ali (200), Babar Azam (197), Shan Masood (140) and Fawad Alam (113) are the highest Test run-scorers here.

Test bowling records at the National Stadium are no different as they are also dominated by retired Pakistani players namely Abdul Qadir (59), Imran Khan (51), Iqbal Qasim (44), Wasim Akram (41) and Waqar Younis (38).

Among active Test players, Yasir Shah (9), Shaheen Shah Afridi (8), Nauman Ali (7), Lahiru Kumara (6) and Lasith Embuldeniya (5) have been the best bowlers in Karachi Tests.

Highest innings totals in Karachi Tests