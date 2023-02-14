Karachi T20 records: National Stadium Karachi T20 records and highest innings totals

It is time for the National Stadium to renew its annual subscription of hosting Pakistan Super Kings League matches. Karachi, which had hosted PSL matches even during the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the regular venues to be allotted matches irrespective of whether other Pakistani cities get to host PSL matches or not.

As a result, the iconic venue will be seen hosting 10 more matches during the ongoing eighth season of the PSL taking its total tally to be in vicinity of 200 matches by the end of this season. Between PSL 7 and 8, this stadium has hosted four Pakistan-England T20Is in the shortest format.

Karachi Kings will be hosting Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of PSL 2023 tonight. Kings, who have played 20 matches here, have won eight and lost 11 times over the years. Astonishingly, Zalmi also have a similar record in the city on the back of eight wins and 11 losses in their 19 matches. PZ (8.72), however, have a better average run rate than KK (8.31) at the National Stadium.

Karachi T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Karachi T20s are Babar Azam (1,643), Shoaib Malik (1,192), Kamran Akmal (1,077), Mohammad Rizwan (1,060) and Fakhar Zaman (951). Barring Akmal, all the other cricketers are part of Pakistan Super League 8 squads.

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Babar Azam 38 1643 110* 60.85 134.78 1 15 Shoaib Malik 40 1192 88* 49.67 133.93 0 8 Mohammad Rizwan 26 1060 88 58.89 141.33 0 11 Fakhar Zaman 24 951 106 41.35 151.43 1 7 Mohammad Hafeez 26 779 100 38.95 158.33 1 5

Highest T20 wicket-takers at the National Stadium are Shadab Khan (32), Hasan Ali (30), Wahab Riaz (29), Shahid Afridi (28) and Mohammad Hasnain (28). Other than Afridi, all the remaining bowlers are participating in PSL 2023.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Shadab Khan 21 32 18.09 7.28 14.91 Hasan Ali 24 30 23.83 8.19 17.47 Wahab Riaz 27 29 26.86 8.03 20.07 Mohammad Hasnain 19 27 23.04 8.66 15.96 Haris Rauf 20 27 25.93 9.21 16.89

Highest T20 innings totals at National Stadium, Karachi

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 238/3 20 Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars 2019 229/4 20 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 2022 222/3 20 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 2022 221/3 20 England Pakistan 2022 217/8 20 Sialkot Stallions Karachi Zebras 2006

While 200-run mark has been touched on five separate occasions in successful T20 run-chases at this venue, the record for the highest run-chase lies with Pakistan for chasing down a 208-run target against West Indies with both seven balls and wickets remaining during the third T20I of West Indies’ tour of Pakistan 2021.