KGF RCB Version: Why is Yash’s movie being linked to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most popular Indian Premier League franchises among fans, enters each season with truckloads of expectations from a loyal fan-base.

The loyalty of RCB’s fans can be observed from the fact that they have continued to back the franchise in spite of it not winning a single title in the first 15 seasons of the biggest T20 league around the world.

Having supported the franchise on a yearly basis in the hope of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde‘, glimpses of dejected fans were spotted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after a narrow 1-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants last night.

KGF RCB Version

Currently at the seventh position on the points table with a win and two losses under their belt in the ongoing 16th season of the IPL, Royal Challengers’ fans must be delighted by the manner in which captain Faf du Plessis, former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have batted in their first three matches.

It is due to the same reason that Bangalore are being linked with blockbuster Kannada movie series named ‘K.G.F.’. An acronym for “Kohli”, “Glenn” and “Faf”, fans of the franchise have got a fitting reason to find a relation between showbiz and cricket in IPL 2023.

Speaking of their latest match on Monday, Royal Challengers’ top-order comprising these three key batters scored a half-century each to power the team to 212/2 in 20 overs. Although their current position isn’t as per the desire, fans would be hoping for these players to elongate their form in a bid for the franchise to achieve success much like the movie did in its respective field.

Faf du Plessis Record for RCB

It was only last year that du Plessis had represented RCB for the first time in the IPL. Named their captain even before the first match, du Plessis had led them to playoffs last season.

Speaking of his batting numbers for this franchise, du Plessis has scored 643 runs across 19 innings at an average of 37.82 and a strike rate of 137.39 including five half-centuries.