Is RCB out of IPL 2022: Is RCB in finals 2022? RCB knocked out or not?

Is RCB out of IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their seventh Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up on the losing side of their recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

Defending a 158-run target, RCB had no chance of stopping a quickfire 31-ball 61-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) and Jos Buttler (106*). Buttler, 31, didn’t refrain himself from hitting boundaries either after his opening partner’s dismissal or the powerplay overs.

As a result, the English batter was successful in hitting 10 fours and six sixes to bring up his fifth IPL century and fourth of this season to extend his golden IPL 2022 run. Buttler, who became only the second batter to score the 800-run mark in an IPL season, also bagged his 10th IPL match award.

Found clueless against the sheer brilliance of Buttler, Royal Challengers bowlers leaked runs at a run rate of 8.86 to witness Buttler sealing the chase with a 11 balls to spare.

Is RCB out of IPL 2022?

It needed a favour from Mumbai Indians for Bangalore to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs less than a week ago. Upon finishing the league stage of IPL 2022 as a fourth-ranked team, RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator earlier theek fans.

Qualifier 2, essentially another eliminator, has taken its toll on Bangalore. A defeat in Ahmedabad tonight means that Faf du Plessis and his men have been knocked out of IPL 2022. With only a final to be played this season between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan, Royal Challengers’ IPL 2022 journey has come to an end.

We’ve waited 14 years to say this… See you at the #IPLFinal. 💗🏆 pic.twitter.com/g0drY5Kuas — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

One of the three teams (other than Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings) to have not won an IPL title despite playing in the tournament since its inaugural season, RCB couldn’t make this third consecutive opportunity count in the biggest T20 league around the world.