KKR retained players in IPL 2022: List of retained players before IPL 2022 mega auditions

KKR retained players in IPL 2022: Who and how many players have KKR retained before the IPL 2022 mega auctions

With the deadline for the announcement date of finalising and submitting the retention names coming closer day by day, the various franchises have started opening their cards for the same.

The biggest name to have received a confirmation nod as far as the retentions are concerned, was Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp- who the franchise retained for as many as three years.

Rohit Sharma (MI) and Virat Kohli (RCB) were the other two star players who were retained (along expected lines) by their respective franchises before the mega auctions slated to take place in January next year.

Thus, apart from the Delhi Capitals– who officially announced their 4 retained players on November 25, no other franchise has come up with an official announcement, with only a few confirmed names and other tentative names been disclosed so far.

As far as the KKR camp is concerned, two capped Indians have been all but officially been confirmed by the. Let’s look at who they are.

KKR retained players in IPL 2022

As mentioned above, the two Indians have been retained by the KKR management ahead of 2022 mega auctions.

Venkatesh Iyer- who recently made his debut for India against New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series, after a spectacular performance for KKR earlier in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 has been retained.

Varun Chakravarthy- KKR’s and Team India’s mystery spinner in the shortest format is the other confirmed name as of now who is set to be retained.

Following a poor-run of form off-late and a pretty ordinary display of batting in IPL 2021, KKR have decided not to retain their incumbent skipper Eoin Morgan ahead of the auctions.

Along with the two Indians, KKR is also interested in retaining Pat Cummins but only if he commits full season to KKR. If Cummins doesn’t give full commitment, KKR is likely to make choice between Andre Russell or Sunil Narine as one of the retained player.

As per the Cricket website Cricbuzz, both Andre Russell and Sunil Narine might be the third and the fourth player the franchise might retain, given they agree with the pay rollout.

It is worth mentioning that if a franchise wishes to retain four players, the 3rd and the 4th retained players are set to receive a sum of 6 Crores INR and 8 Crores INR respectively. The first two retentions would receive a sum of 16 Crores INR and 12 Crore INR respectively for one season.