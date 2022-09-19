“We criticize ourselves more than others do”: KL Rahul puts teammates over fans in T20 strike rate debate

Indian vice-captain has talked about the criticism about his strike-rate in T20s ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Australia.

India and Australia are set to go head to head against each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The Indian team would want to improve their performance and get their combination set ahead of the world cup after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign.

With the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, the bowling of the side will be solidified, but even the batters failed to get going in the Asia Cup. The opening combination is also a bit of concern for the side as many experts have voted for Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma in the World Cup.

KL Rahul is the designated opener of the side, but his strike-rate is under a lot of criticism. In the recent Asia Cup, Rahul scored at a minimal strike-rate of 122.22. Even in the IPL 2022 campaign, he was criticized for facing too many balls in some of the matches.

KL Rahul puts teammates over fans in T20 strike rate debate

Indian vice-captain addressed the press ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali. He talked about the criticism regarding his T20 strike-rate in recent times. He said that there are particular roles assigned to a particular individual, and insisted that the opinion of his teammates is the most important thing for him.

“There are criticism. Most important thing what your teammates think. There are roles assigned by the management. Everyone gives their best. No one commit mistake deliberately. We criticise ourselves more than others do,” KL Rahul said in the press conference.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently said that KL Rahul is a very important player for the side and his performance goes unnoticed at times. He also confirmed that Rahul will be opening with him in the T20 World Cup.

“Rahul, according to me, will play the World Cup, and open. His performances for India tend to go unnoticed. He is a very important player,” Rohit Sharma said about KL Rahul.