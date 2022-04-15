KL Rahul vs MI stats and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah IPL records

KL Rahul vs MI stats: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants possesses of a stupendous record against the most successful IPL franchise.

The first-ever match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on the fifth Indian Premier League 2022 double-header day at the Brabourne Stadium this afternoon.

Seventh match of the ongoing 15th IPL season to be played at this venue, it will be the second one for both the teams involved. While Indians had lost their previous match at the Brabourne Stadium, Super Giants had ended up on the winning side.

KL Rahul vs MI stats

Yet to come good with the bat in hand by his standards in IPL 2022, Lucknow captain KL Rahul has scored 132 runs in five innings at an average and strike rate of 26.40 and 128.15 respectively.

Rahul, who possesses of a stupendous IPL record against Mumbai, might just elongate his form against them to play his best knock of the season till now today.

In 14 innings against the most successful IPL franchise in the past, Rahul has scored 661 runs at an average and strike rate of 66.10 and 128.10 respectively. Rahul, who has scored five half-centuries against this opposition, had scored his maiden IPL century against them at the Wankhede Stadium three years ago.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 21 22 2 0 Abu Dhabi 2021 60* 52 3 3 Chennai 2021 77 51 7 3 Dubai 2020 17 19 1 0 Abu Dhabi 2020 100* 64 6 6 Mumbai 2019

KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah IPL records

Set to face MI spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in this match, Rahul would be looking to better his record against his Indian teammate as well. For now, Rahul has scored 111 (84) across 10 innings against Bumrah. Having played at a strike rate of 132.14 comprising of 10 fours and four sixes, Rahul has been dismissed twice by Bumrah in the biggest T20 tournament in the world.