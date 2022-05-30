Cricket

“Let the best play with & against the best”: Kevin Pietersen again calls for lesser county teams to improve the quality of County Championship

Kevin Pietersen has called for lesser teams in the County Championship to increase the quality of red-ball cricket in England.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Jimmy Butler cannot be the best player on a championship team!": Patrick Beverley doesn't believe Jimmy Buckets can lead Heat, or any other team, to a title
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Kevin Pietersen has called for lesser teams in the County Championship to increase the quality of red-ball cricket in England.
“Let the best play with & against the best”: Kevin Pietersen again calls for lesser county teams to improve the quality of County Championship

Kevin Pietersen has called for lesser teams in the County Championship to increase the quality…