Liam Livingstone Big Bash League: Will England all-rounder play for Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2022-23?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 is set to start from 13 December, 2022, when Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Stars in the opening game of the tournament. The first-ever international player’s draft took place ahead of this season, and Liam Livingstone was the first pick in that draft.

Every team took three players in the draft, and there will be a lot of replacements as well as many of the players will move to other leagues around the world. Hobart Hurricanes have signed Zak Crawley as a replacement for Shadab Khan, whereas Laurie Evans’ contract has been terminated.

Melbourne Renegades got the first chance to pick in the draft, and they picked Livingstone. It was not a surprise call-up as Livingstone has been a part of Perth Scorchers in the past, and he has been an outstanding player with both his batting and bowling credentials.

Melbourne Renegades have dealt a major blow ahead of the BBL as their first draft pick Liam Livingstone has pulled out of the upcoming BBL season. Renegades got the first choice to pick the players in the platinum category, and they went on to choose the English all-rounder.

Livingstone was set to play the initial 8 games for the Renegades before joining MI Cape Town in SA 20 League in South Africa. However, he got a surprise selection in England’s test team for the Pakistan tour. Renegades signed Andre Russell as Livingstone’s replacement for the initial 4 matches, but now Livingstone has pulled out completely.

JUST IN: Liam Livingstone, the No. 1 Draft pick at the inaugural BBL Draft, has withdrawn from the upcoming Big Bash League due to his increased workload.#BBL12 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) November 22, 2022

James Rosengarten, Melbourne Renegades General Manager has expressed his disappointment in Livingstone pulling out of the tournament. He said that they picked Livingstone as the number one pick for a specific reason, but his schedule changed because of international commitments.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we won’t have Liam as part of our team this summer, but we understand his decision,” James Rosengarten said.

“Liam is a fantastic cricketer and there’s a reason we used our first pick in the draft to select him.

“Since then, his schedule has changed with added international duties, and we wish him the best as he pushes for a Test debut.”

It is confirmed that Andre Russell will stay for four matches only, so the Renegades will now look at signing a new replacement player for Livingstone.