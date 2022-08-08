Lords stadium pitch report: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals pitch report today match The Hundred

Lords stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the London Spirit vs Manchester Originals game.

London Spirit will take on Manchester Originals in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Lord’s in London. London Spirit are looking for their 2nd successive win, whereas Manchester Originals would be looking to open their mark.

The batting of the London Spirit looks strong with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Eoin Morgan, whereas the presence of Kieron Pollard is also a boost. For Manchester Originals, the likes of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt will handle the top-order, whereas Andre Russell will be the finisher of the side.

Lords stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Lord’s in London has not been a great pitch to bat, and the bowlers generally enjoy bowling at this very ground in London. The boundaries of this ground are very big, and the spinners can certainly take advantage of the bigger boundaries. It is not easy for the batters to clear the fences here.

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers will definitely take advantage of it. The white Kookaburras are swinging in the initial overs, and it is tough to bat on. A total of 8 T20Is have been played here, where five matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 150 runs here.

This is a ground where chasing has not been preferred. In the recent ODI match between England and India on this ground, it was again proved that chasing is not easy here. In the 2021 edition of the Hundred, four games were played here and all four of them were won by the teams batting first.

So, the same can be expected in this match as well, where both teams would love to bat first after winning the toss. It is easier to bat first at the Lord’s.