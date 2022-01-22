Lowest ever BBL score: Full list of lowest Big Bash score in an innings

Lowest ever BBL score: The defending champions appeared set to register one of the lowest scores in the Big Bash League.

During the Qualifier of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in Melbourne, Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 49 runs to enter their sixth final. Having won 11 and lost three league matches, it is quite fitting that table-toppers Scorchers have become the first team to cement their spot in BBL 11 finals.

Chasing a 190-run target, defending champions Sixers were bundled out for 140 in 19.2 overs. Had it not been for fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis’ career-best 66 (29) comprising of seven fours and four sixes at No. 9, Sixers would’ve failed to even reach the 100-run mark.

In what was an all-round bowling effort by the Scorchers, all-rounder Ashton Agar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-2. Other than Agar, fast-bowling trio of Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye also picked a couple of wickets each.

Perth captain Ashton Turner’s (0*) decision of electing to bat first after winning the toss was backed by opening batters Josh Inglis (79) and Kurtis Patterson (64) putting together a stroke-filled 120-run partnership which was brought to an end in the 13th over.

Sixers, who were the second-best team in the league stage, will get another shot at reaching the finals by defeating winner of Knockout (to be played between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers tomorrow) in BBL 2021-22 Challenger on January 26.

Lowest ever BBL score

This has been a really fun half-century from Dwarshuis.

Sixers, who were reduced to 55/7 in the 12th over at the Docklands Stadium today, might have registered one of the lowest ever BBL scores if Dwarshuis hadn’t scored a maiden T20 half-century. Below is the list of the lowest Big Bash innings scores: