Shreyas Iyer IPL 2022 team: Will Mumbai Indians buy Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 auction?

Delhi Capitals might not have won an Indian Premier League title despite playing since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008 but one can’t deny the fact that they have been among the most successful teams in the biggest T20 league in the recent years.

Been part of the IPL playoffs for three years in a row now, Capitals were the first team to announce their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

Having retained captain Rishabh Pant, batter Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Anrich Nortje, DC have let go of tried and tested players namely former captain Shreyas Iyer, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

While each one of the aforementioned players are likely to attract opulent bids in the auction, Iyer might pin down the others in terms of being the most expensive players among them.

Iyer, who most recently scored a maiden Test century on debut against New Zealand in Kanpur, is set to undergo an intriguing phase with respect to his new IPL team for two reasons a) long-term pick and b) captaincy candidate. While Delhi also have an option of buying Iyer again in the auction, expect several other teams to big aggressively for him.

From receiving my Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar Sir to going out there and representing my country in red ball cricket, I’ll carry these two days with me for the rest of my life ❤️🇮🇳 Thank you everyone for your wishes, love and amazing support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vf4jPIVwqt — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 26, 2021

If a report in The Telegraph is to be believed, most successful IPL team Mumbai Indians are eyeing Iyer’s services. Iyer, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, could bring along a lot of local fans with his presence at Indians.

“While Mumbai Indians are also reportedly interested in picking Shreyas [Iyer] at the auction, at least one other existing franchise too want him since he is being seen as captaincy material,” read the report.

Considering the well-set and consistent bunch of players that they have, the process of retaining players will be most difficult for MI. Readers must note that all teams have to name their list of retained players by November 30.