Major League Cricket Broadcast Rights Worldwide: Where To Watch MLC 2023?

Major League Cricket 2023 is up and running in the United States of America. Due to a massive difference in time zones, the fans in the subcontinent are again getting used to watching late-night and early-morning matches. The same, as they do, for Australian and New Zealand international summers.

This league is getting a lot of traction as some of the biggest names are taking part in the tournament. The presence of the teams owned by Indian Premier League franchise owners also plays a big part in alluring limelight. With cricket now spreading wings into lesser-known territories, it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

The market in the USA is increasing day-by-day laying a perfect groundwork for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup. Playing with international stars is doubtlessly a shot in the arm for the local players of the USA.

Major League Cricket Broadcast Rights Worldwide

There is a buzz around the world about the tournament and it has high-profile broadcasters in almost all the major cricketing nations. Fox Sports is known as the home of cricket in Australia and the MLC is being telecast there. Local fans in America are able to watch the tournament on Willow TV. A Sports is telecasting the league in Pakistan as fans in the country must also be adjusting to unusual timings for a T20.

USA: Willow TV

India: Sports 18

Australia: Fox

The Caribbean: Sportsmax

New Zealand: SKY NZ

Pakistan: A Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: BT Sport

MLC 2023 Free Live Streaming In India

Jio Cinema has made a reputation for broadcasting the tournaments for free. MLC 2023 can be streamed on the same platform without paying any kind of fee for any subscription package. Viacom 18’s Television channels named Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD are telecasting all the matches in India.

After grabbing the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup last year, Viacom 18 managed to bag digital rights of the Indian Premier League 2023. Even IPL was streamed on Jio Cinema for free.