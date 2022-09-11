Man of the Series of today cricket match: Who won today match Man of the Series in Asia Cup 2022?

Man of the Series Asia Cup 2022 final: The Sri Lankan all-rounder was declared the Player of the series in this multi-team tournament.

During the final match of Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dubai, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time.

Not the team expected to lift the title, Sri Lanka have surprised one and all on the back of an unbelievable run in this tournament. Having easily dominated all the crunch moments in the recent weeks, Sri Lanka have won a much-needed multi-team tournament amid a political turmoil in the country.

Defending a 171-run target, Sri Lanka bundled out Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs. Pacer Pramod Madushan was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with figures of 4-0-34-4. All-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne also chipped in with three and two wickets respectively.

Hasaranga, who had kick-started hitting boundaries after Sri Lanka had lost half their side in the first innings, lost out the Player of the Match award to batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Man of the Series Asia Cup 2022 final

Hasaranga, meanwhile, bagged the Player of the Series award for his all-round show throughout Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Third series award for Hasaranga’s in the shortest format, it is his fourth in international cricket.

Second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Hasaranga picked nine wickets in six matches at an average of 18.88, an economy rate of 7.39 and a strike rate of 15.3. With the bat in hand, Hasaranga’s 66 runs came at an average and strike rate of 22 and 150 respectively.

“I love to bowl in subcontinent. I like to bowl on the stumps, I think that helps me successful. I try to bowl without boundaries so that’s why I got three wickets in the last over today,” Hasaranga told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.