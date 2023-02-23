Markram IPL price 2023: New captain of SRH Aiden Markram IPL salary in INR

South Africa batter Aiden Markram will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League starting next month. The development is a fitting reward for Markram for leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a title victory in the recently concluded SA20 2023.

Markram, 28, wasn’t just the winning captain but also the Player of the Tournament on the back of being the third-highest run-scorer and joint seventh-highest wicket-taker. The 28-year old player will enter IPL 2023 as one of the least experienced captains to be leading a team in the biggest T20 league in the world.

Markram, who has led in only 15 T20s till date, has participated in a total of 20 IPL matches across a couple of seasons thus far. In what would be an understatement, the South African has been entrusted with a colossal responsibility ahead of his third IPL season.

Aiden Markram IPL price 2023

For the unversed, Punjab Kings had roped in Markram as a replacement for England batter Dawid Malan ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Not retained by Kings ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, Markram entered the auction with a base price of INR 1 crore before the last IPL season.

Although Punjab had shown keen interest in buying back Markram for IPL 2022, they failed to do as Sunrisers were more bullish for the South African cricketer on the given day. Other than these two franchises, Mumbai Indians had also bid for Markram but Hyderabad emerged as the winner for bidding an unmatched amount of INR 2.6 crore for a right-handed overseas batter.

Markram, who scored 381 runs across 12 innings at an average of 47.62 and a strike rate of 139.05 with the help of three half-centuries to be the third-highest run-scorer for his team last season, was retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2023 auction last year.

The captaincy, however, won’t affect his IPL salary in any manner. As a result, making him the least expensive captain in IPL 2023.