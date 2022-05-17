Mayank Markande stats: Sanjay Yadav IPL 2022 cricketer price

Sanjay Yadav IPL debut: Mumbai Indians have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for their penultimate IPL 2022 match.

During the 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to field.

Out of contention for a playoffs spot, Mumbai have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI by bringing in all-rounder Sanjay Yadav and spinner Mayank Markande for spinners Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya.

Wanting to bat first in what is practically a must-win match for them, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was vary of keeping their NRR (Net Run Rate) in check after losing five matches in a row. Williamson also confirmed a couple of changes in the form of batter Priyam Garg and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi coming in for batter Shashank Singh and pacer Marco Jansen.

“We were going to have a bat first. We need to look at the NRR as well. It does look like a dry wicket and putting runs on the board would be good,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

“Two changes – Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank [Singh] and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma.”

Sanjay Yadav handed IPL debut by Mumbai Indians

As far as Indians are concerned, both Yadav and Markande are playing their first match of the season. While this is Yadav’s first-ever IPL match, Markande has played 18 matches for MI and Rajasthan Royals across previous four IPL seasons. In his 18-match IPL career, Markande has picked 16 wickets at an average of 28.31, an economy rate of 8.55 and a strike rate of 19.88.

“We have two changes, the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year,” Sharma told Star Sports.

“It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game.”

Yadav, on the other hand, has represented Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya in 27 T20s scoring 494 runs and dismissing 16 batters. Been part of Kolkata Knight Riders (2017) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2020) in the past, the 27-year old southpaw was bought by Mumbai for INR 50 lakh in IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.