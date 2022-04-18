“McCoy is an interesting guy”: Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy for defending 11 runs in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy: The captain of Rajasthan Royals was impressed by the calmness of a debutant.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson admits that their recently concluded match against Kolkata Knight Riders got “tensed” with the opposition in touching distance of what would’ve been the third-highest run chase in the IPL.

“It got tensed. The quality of players made it very interesting. Very happy for the win. It was important to be calm and believe in ourselves. There are some things that need to used at the right time. You need to be smart enough to slow it down,” Samson told Star Sports about a cliffhanger finish at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

It was indeed a great game of cricket to mark the 15th year since the inception of #IPL! 👏 Congrats on the win, @rajasthanroyals! 💜💗#KKRHaiTaiyaar #RRvKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S768fYNLsZ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 18, 2022

Needing 40 runs in four overs to seal a 218-run chase, Knight Riders had the upper hand on the match before Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a game-changing over. Chahal’s career-best IPL bowling figures comprised of a maiden five-wicket haul and a hat-trick.

Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy for defending 11 runs in RR vs KKR match

However, Kolkata fast bowler Umesh Yadav (21) hitting 19 runs off five Trent Boult deliveries in the 18th over had witnessed the match going down to the wire with KKR needing 11 runs off the last over.

According to Samson, Indian Premier League debutant Obed McCoy remained “calm” under pressure to pick two wickets in the final over as Rajasthan registered a 7-run victory.

Apart from commending McCoy on a successful IPL debut, Samson also highlighted spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s contribution. While didn’t pick many wickets like Chahal but his carrom call dismissing Andre Russell (0) on the first ball that he faced played a vital role in RR being able to reduce KKR to 210/10 in 19.4 overs.

“We are lucky to have great players. Special mention to [Ravichandran] Ashwin for his delivery to [Andre] Russell. And [Obed] McCoy is an interesting guy. He does not talk much and is calm. His ability to bowl well under pressure was commendable,” Samson added.