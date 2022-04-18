Cricket

“McCoy is an interesting guy”: Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy for defending 11 runs in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match

"McCoy is an interesting guy": Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy for defending 11 runs in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Jordan Poole smoked me in 3 out of 5 spots!": When Klay Thompson knew how good Warriors' young star would be, all the way back in 2019
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"McCoy is an interesting guy": Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy for defending 11 runs in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match
“McCoy is an interesting guy”: Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy for defending 11 runs in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Sanju Samson commends Obed McCoy: The captain of Rajasthan Royals was impressed by the calmness…