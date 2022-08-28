Memes on India Pakistan match: IND PAK match memes and funny Twitter reactions ahead of Asia Cup 2022 clash

Memes on India Pakistan match: The two arch-rivals will be locking horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

It is in anticipation of an India-Pakistan clash that the cricketing fraternity around the world is twiddling its thumbs since the start of the day. The second match of the 15th edition of Asia Cup will be played in Dubai tonight. Readers must note that the last India-Pakistan match was also played at this venue 10 months ago.

With neither of the two teams confirming its Playing XI for this all-important match, toss is keenly awaited for more reasons than one. Sure-starters in their team’s Playing XI, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi are missing this tournament due to respective injuries.

While batters of both the teams would look to make the most of these absentees, reserve bowlers have a golden opportunity of leaving a mark in a high-profile encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about the venue, India have won and lost a couple of matches each out of their four T20Is here. While all their shortest formats matches at this venue had been played during ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan have been playing here since 2009. Having taken part in the most Dubai T20Is, Pakistan have a brilliant record here winning 17 and losing 11 out of their 28 T20Is here.

Memes on India Pakistan match

In the modern-day scenario dominated by social media platforms, memes form an integral part of our feeds irrespective of the occasion. Something as vital as an India-Pakistan match is no different as far as social media pages uploading memes are concerned.

More of these celebrations tonight in 🔵😅 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Qh7jwEM9Lo — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) August 28, 2022

India Pakistan rivalry – Then vs Now: pic.twitter.com/PXkoE0lMoa — Foresay sports தமிழ் (@ForesayThamizh) August 27, 2022

Me & my friends Watching the Twin Towers in the afternoon and the India-Pakistan match in the evening pic.twitter.com/HyZyzT9OA2 — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) August 28, 2022

While waiting in India Pakistan match.😫 pic.twitter.com/yI4soZ6DEf — Rushan Malik 💞 (@RushanMalik4) August 28, 2022

Banter during India Pakistan matches, Before and now pic.twitter.com/yzCy5iUg4R — Lala 🇮🇳 (@FabulasGuy) August 28, 2022

