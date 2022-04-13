MI next match 2022 IPL: Mumbai Indians next match schedule and time table IPL 2022

MI next match 2022 IPL: Mumbai Indians still have nine more Indian Premier League 2022 league stage matches to be played.

Mumbai Indians, most successful Indian Premier League franchise on the back of winning five titles in the first 14 seasons, haven’t been able to buy a win in the first five matches of the ongoing 15th season of the tournament.

Only to team to remain without a victory after 23 IPL 2022 matches, Indians have lacked behind across departments not once but on multiple occasions in this season.

Having won and lost tosses and set and chased totals, Mumbai haven’t been able to pass the victory line to continue struggling at the bottom of the points table.

Ab obvious rejig to their squad following a mega auction was always bound to affect the balance of a tried and tested team combination. Having said that, MI haven’t helped themselves by fielding unexpected combinations thus far in IPL 2022.

Not out of contention regarding playoffs for now, Indians will have to improve miraculously if they are to play the second round of this season. With a team needing a minimum of seven wins to qualify for the playoffs, Rohit Sharma and his men can’t afford many losses from hereon.

MI next match 2022 IPL

Having completed their Pune leg of the tournament, MI will return to Mumbai for their remaining nine matches. While they have two and three matches to be played at the Brabourne Stadium and Dr DY Patil Sports Academy respectively, Mumbai still have four matches to be played at their home ground in Wankhede Stadium.

April 16 – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium (03:30 PM)

April 21 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (07:30 PM)

April 24 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium (07:30 PM)

April 30 – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (07:30 PM)

May 6 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium (07:30 PM)

May 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (07:30 PM)

May 12 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium (07:30 PM)

May 17 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (07:30 PM)

May 21 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (07:30 PM)