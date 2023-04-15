Mumbai Indians will be reviving their rivalry against Kolkata Knight Riders after some 11 months in Indian Premier League 2023 Match 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

KKR, who have won their last three consecutive matches against MI, had defeated them by a comfortable margin of 52 runs during the last encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Chasing a 166-run target, Mumbai were bundled out for 113 in 17.3 overs. Rohit Sharma and his men had ended up on the losing side despite Jasprit Bumrah‘s career-best figures and Ishan Kishan‘s half-century.

That being said, it is worth mentioning that Indians have maintained a one-sided domination over Knight Riders over the years. Having gone through their overall head-to-head records, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this rivalry is one of the most one-sided rivalries among IPL teams who have been playing since the inaugural season of the tournament.

As far as this particular venue is concerned, Kolkata have won only one out of nine matches against this opposition here. Since their victory in 2012, KKR have lost six matches in a row against MI at the Wankhede.

Overall, Knight Riders have won four and lost 11 out of their 15 matches at this venue. Indians, on the other hand, have won 43 and lost 28 out of their 72 home matches in all these years. Furthermore, Mumbai’s average run rate (8.39) is also way better than Kolkata (7.68) here.

MI vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 31

Matches won by MI: 22

Matches won by KKR: 9

Matches played in April: 13 (MI 8, KKR 5)

Matches played on Sunday: 7 (MI 5, KKR 2)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 9 (MI 8, KKR 1)

MI average score against KKR: 157

KKR average score against MI: 149

Most runs for MI: 904 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for KKR: 220 (Nitish Rana)

Most wickets for MI: 2 (Kumar Kartikeya)

Most wickets for KKR: 23 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for MI: 9 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Rinku Singh)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).