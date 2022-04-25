Most fours in IPL 2022: Most fours in IPL one season

Most fours in IPL 2022: The highest run-scorer of Indian Premier League 2022 has also hit the highest number of fours.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan achieved many personal milestones during the recently concluded 38th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Dhawan, who scored a match-winning 88* (59) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, brought up his second IPL 2022 half-century, 65th T20 half-century, 46th IPL half-century, eighth half-century against Super Kings and sixth at this venue by virtue of this knock.

Before reaching the 50-run mark, Dhawan had also become only the second batter after former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (6,402) to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL.

Crucial !! Great team performance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KFzwcDPPFj — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 25, 2022

With Punjab benefiting a lot from Dhawan’s matured innings, the 36-year old player was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ tonight for all the right reasons.

Most fours in IPL 2022

Dhawan, who hit nine fours in the match, jumped quite a few places to reach to the fifth position in the list of most fours hit in IPL 2022.

Batter Matches Runs 4s 6s Jos Buttler (RR) 7 491 41 31 Prithvi Shaw (DC) 7 254 34 9 KL Rahul (LSG) 8 368 33 15 Hardik Pandya (GT) 6 295 30 8 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 8 302 30 8

Most fours in IPL history

It is worth mentioning that Dhawan has a 100+ lead in the list of most fours in the history of Indian Premier League. Second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, Dhawan has hit the highest number of fours over the years. Hence, it doesn’t need to be said as to why the left-handed batter is among the most consistent batters in the biggest T20 league across the globe.

Batter Matches Runs 4s 6s Shikhar Dhawan 200 6,086 684 132 Virat Kohli 215 6,402 555 212 David Warner 155 5,668 534 205 Rohit Sharma 221 5,764 508 234 Suresh Raina 205 5,528 506 203

Most fours in IPL one season

As far as the record of scoring most fours in an IPL season is concerned, Australia batter David Warner had scored 88 fours while leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a maiden title victory in 2016.

While Warner had also finished the 2015 (65) and 2017 (63) seasons with most fours in the season, Dhawan has had the fortune of finishing two seasons in 2019 (64) and 2020 (67) with most fours in the season.