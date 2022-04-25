Most runs against CSK in IPL: Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK record in IPL

Most runs against CSK in IPL: Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan scored yet another half-century against Chennai Super Kings tonight.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan was declared the ‘Player of the Match’ award for the 11th time in the Indian Premier League tonight. Dhawan’s first such award of this season came for him scoring a match-winning 88* (59) with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Opening the batting with captain Mayank Agarwal (18) on a surface which had no provision for instant hard-hitting, Dhawan’s 110-run second-wicket partnership with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) played a crucial role in powering Punjab to 187/4 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja.

In what was Dhawan’s second IPL 2022 half-century, it was his 65th in T20s, 46th in the IPL, eighth against Super Kings and sixth at the Wankhede Stadium. Other than top-scoring in the match, Dhawan also became only the second batter to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL.

“I always talk about the process. I’m a very process-oriented person and I focus on that a lot, on my fitness, my approach toward the game, on my skills,” Dhawan told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Trust the process, always 🤗 What a great team win! Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ReZVSnDlMs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 25, 2022

“I felt the wicket was stopping a bit so I gave myself a bit of time before going for big shots. I kept my calm knowing I could score big runs later on as well. Once I get set, I get lots of boundaries as well. I know my strength, so that’s what I banked on and it worked my way.”

Most runs against CSK in IPL

Dhawan, who had scored his maiden IPL century against CSK in IPL 2020, has done well against them most of the times. It is due to the same reason that Dhawan now has more than 1,000 IPL runs (highest among all players) to his name against this opposition.

In 28 matches against Chennai, Dhawan has scored 1,029 runs at an average of 44.73 and a strike rate of 130.74. Dhawan, who has hit 114 fours against Super Kings, is the only batter to hit more than 100 fours against them.

Dhawan is followed by former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain (949), Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (752), RCB wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (621) and MI vice-captain Kieron Pollard (583) in the list of most runs against CSK in IPL.