Most Sixes in a T20 Innings: Highest Sixes in T20 in One Match International Cricket

The second T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of South Africa in Centurion will be remembered for a long time considering the number of records which have been broken during the course of the 38.5 overs which were bowled on Sunday.

With South Africa hitting a total of 29 fours during their innings, they have joined Sri Lanka (vs India in Nagpur in 2009) and Czech Republic (vs Turkey in Ilfov County in 2019) as the third team at the second position in the list of most fours hit by a team in a T20I innings. Furthermore, a total of 46 fours in the match has powered it at the joint-second position with a Romania-Hungary contest in 2021.

As far as sixes are concerned, West Indies hitting 22 sixes has propelled them to share the topmost position with Afghanistan. As many as 45 sixes in a match is a record in itself leaving behind 33 sixes hit in a Bulgaria-Serbia T20I last year by a significant margin.

Named after one, the city witnessed a centurion from either side as South Africa registered the highest successful run-chase in T20I history on the back of sealing a 259-run chase with 6 wickets and seven balls remaining in the match. The development also paved way for the highest match aggregate in the history of T20s.

Eventually, South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock’s maiden T20I century yielded better impact than West Indies batter Johnson Charles’ maiden century in the format.

While de Kock scored 100 (44) with the help of nine fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 227.27, Charles returned with 118 (46) comprising 10 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 256.52. Having scored 106 runs via boundaries, Charles became only the 10th batter to score a T20I century with just boundaries.

Most Sixes in a T20 Innings

Sixes Score Team Opposition Ground Year 22 278/3 Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun 2019 22 258/5 West Indies South Africa Centurion 2023 21 245/6 West Indies India Lauderhill 2016 21 260/5 India Sri Lanka Indore 2017 21 239/3 Austria Luxembourg Ilfov County 2019

Highest Sixes in T20 in One Match International Cricket