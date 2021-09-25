Most Wickets in IPL 2021: Which bowler currently has the Purple Cap in IPL 2021?

Most Wickets in IPL 2021: The Sportsrush present for you the list of highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2021.

The second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE has so far mostly been played on slow surfaces. In the absence of high-scoring contests, bowlers have allured the limelight with an increase in the responsibility on them.

Going by the prevalent notion of “bowlers win trophies”, one can’t undermine the hard yards put in by bowlers principally in the long run with respect to a tournament such as the IPL.

If the pitches don’t improve in the remainder of the season, expect bowlers to further dominate proceedings irrespective of the kind of bowler.

Taking into account both the legs of Indian Premier League 2021, fast bowlers have been among the wickets as eight out of the Top 10 wicket-takers are bowlers. The only two spinners in this list are leg-spinners namely Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar.

It is a matter of pride that a couple of uncapped Indian fast bowlers have been the two highest wicket-takers this season at this point in time.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel tops the list on the back of picking 19 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.52, an economy rate of 8.89 and a strike rate of 10.4 including a maiden IPL five-wicket haul in the season opener against defending champions Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan is just behind Patel in this list after picking 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.86, an economy rate of 7.44 and a strike rate of 14.4. The fact that Khan gets to ball the new ball ahead of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje speaks highly about his current form.

Most Wickets in IPL 2021