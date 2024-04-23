Pre-eras Tour Vacation With Travis Kelce? Zoe Speculates Why Taylor Swift Will Skip Met Gala 2024

After Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at Coachella sent their fans into a frenzy, many expected the duo to take things a step further and make their first official red carpet walk at the upcoming Met Gala. Unfortunately for their fans, it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer. Recently, TMZ broke the news that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had declined their invites for the Met Gala. This has left the fans surprised, as it would have been a great way to make a statement about their relationship, along with a platform for Taylor to promote her latest album.

Advertisement

However, Taylor cannot attend the event due to her Eras Tour commitment. The Met Gala, which is taking place on May 6th, is just three days before Swift kicks off the Paris leg of her Eras Tour. Hence, it is reportedly assumed that she is skipping the event in order to avoid the ensuing jet lag from New York to Paris. But why is Travis Kelce not going to the gala?

While the general consensus is that Travis is ducking the event because his beau is not going, popular Swiftie and YouTuber Zoe believes that it’s something else. In her recent YouTube video, Zoe suggested that considering Travis’ off-season and Taylor’s tour abroad, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were planning a vacation in Europe in the coming days: A Pre-Eras tour vacation of sorts.

“I don’t know why Travis said no. Probably he has other things going on — that he is doing that weekend, or just in general maybe he’s going with Taylor over to Europe as well,” Zoe speculated. “Maybe they’re doing like a little Pre-Eras tour Europe vacation. Maybe they’re doing a little traveling around before the tour starts up again, but regardless, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing them at the Met Gala this year, which is okay. There’s still plenty of time for them to make the red carpet debut!”

Regardless, the duo’s absence will definitely hurt fans, as they have been clamoring to see them make their red carpet-debut. However, Swift and Kelce aren’t the only celebrities to skip the May 6th event.

Apart From Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift; Who Else Is Missing the Met Gala?

According to the Independent, this year’s Met Ball will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6th May. Fans, who are highly anticipating the event, need not worry, as it will host a lineup of superstars. Page Six has also reported that Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri will be making their debuts on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, hip hop royalty A$AP Rocky-Rihanna, the Kardashians, Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, and Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bündchen are also set to make an appearance. However, there will be some notable omissions this year too.

Apart from Travis and Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zayn Malick, Amy Schumer, and Tina Fey will opt out of the Ball because of their personal beliefs against the event. A few outspoken celebrities like Lena Dunham, Demi Lovato, and Jameela Jamil will also not be attending the event because they were banned by the Met Gala organizers for their statements. Indian actress and Nick Jonas’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, also confirmed yesterday that she will be missing the big event this year due to a film shoot.

All said and done, despite boycotts and a few notable misses, the event is still set to leave the fashion world on fire like it always does. It will be interesting to see if Tom Brady will be spotted amidst Gisele’s presence at the Gala.