Gurpreet Singh
|Published 22/03/2023

Most Wickets in WPL 2023: Highest wicket-taker in Women's Premier League 2023 full list

UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone celebrates after picking up a wicket against Gujarat Giants. (photo: BCCI)

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League has finally reached its business end, with the twenty league matches resulting in the bottom two placed teams in Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women, being eliminated from the tournament.

The tournament so far has been dominated by the overseas cricketers in both batting and the bowling department. Four out of the top-5 leading run-scorers in WPL 2023 so far have been Australians, in the list where an Indian name (Shafali Verma) only appears from the sixth position onwards.

In fact, apart from Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur, none of the Indian batters have come up with consistent or notable performances in WPL 2023 so far.

Most Wickets in WPL 2023

Even in the bowling department, four of the top-5 leading wicket-takers in WPL 2023 so far are the overseas picks. England and UP Warriorz bowling allrounder Sophie Ecclestone is at the top spot thus far with 14 wickets across 8 innings, at a strike rate and economy rate of 13.5 and 6.22 runs per Over respectively.

The one Indian bowler who has managed to impress one and all in WPL 2023 so far is Mumbai Indians Women’s left-arm spinner from South Kolkata- Saika Ishaque.

Presently placed at the third spot in the list, Saika has scalped 13 wickets across 8 innings so far, at a strike rate and economy rate of 13.0 and 6.81 runs per Over respectively. Her contribution has been vital in MI Women’s journey towards sealing the playoffs spot, who will now face UP Warriorz in the ‘Eliminator’ scheduled to take place on March 24 (Friday).

Highest wicket-taker in Women’s Premier League 2023 full list

PlayerInnsWicketsEconomy rate
Sophie Ecclestone8146.22
(UP Warriorz Women)
Amelia Kerr8136.54
(Mumbai Indians Women)
Saika Ishaque8136.81
(Mumbai Indians Women)
Hayley Matthews8126.51
(Mumbai Indians Women)
Kim Garth7117.72
(Gujarat Giants Women)

