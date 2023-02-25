MS Dhoni last IPL match: How much had CSK captain scored in his last T20?

IPL 2023 is approaching, and the fans will get to see the former Indian captain MS Dhoni on the field yet again. Dhoni played his last game wearing the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings in the last season of the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings will finally return to their home ground in Chennai this time around, and with the amount of fan following Dhoni has in the city, the Chepauk is set to have a roaring atmosphere this season around. Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings this season.

Ahead of the last season, Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the side, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given the duties. However, Dhoni replaced Jadeja as captain midway into the tournament after the all-rounder failed both as captain and player for the Super Kings.

MS Dhoni last IPL match

MS Dhoni’s last match was in IPL 2022, where Chennai Super Kings faced Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Super Kings were already knocked out of the tournament, and they lost the match by 5 wickets against the Royals.

Batting first, Chennai scored 150/6, where English all-rounder Moeen Ali played an excellent knock of 93 runs in just 57 balls. The rest of the other batters failed to score big in the match. Rajasthan Royals chased the target in 19.4 overs with 5 wickets to spare. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century for the winning side.

How much had CSK captain scored in his last T20?

Dhoni was not in his groove in the last match against Rajasthan Royals last year, where he managed to score just 26 runs in 28 balls with the help of one boundary and a six. He had a terrible strike-rate of 92.85.

In IPL 2022, Dhoni scored 232 runs at 33.14 with the help of one half-century. He had a strike-rate of 123.40. Dhoni was not at his very best, but he finished a close match against Mumbai Indians to give CSK a brilliant win.