“He’s still here and doing it for us”: Ravindra Jadeja labels MS Dhoni as greatest finisher in cricket as CSK beat MI in a thriller

Ravindra Jadeja labels MS Dhoni: The captain of Chennai Super Kings was wax lyrical about his predecessor.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja admitted to having an off-day on the field in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Usually among the best fielders around the world, Jadeja unintentionally led from the front to drop a couple of catches tonight. In addition to him, all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube also dropped catches. Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on the other hand, missed a stumping dismissal in what was a shambolic overall fielding performance.

CSK should consider themselves fortunate for they had to chase only 156 runs to win the match in spite of handing as many as five reprieves to opposition batters.

“I don’t take fielding for granted and still work on it. We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can’t keep dropping catches in every game,” Jadeja told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ravindra Jadeja labels MS Dhoni as greatest finisher in cricket

Furthermore, Jadeja credited the presence of numerous senior players behind a “calm and relax” dressing room. While Dhoni finished off things in style to seal a thrilling last-ball finish, other senior players namely Ambati Rayudu (40), Robin Uthappa (30) and Dwaine Pretorius (22) also chipped in with vital contributions in the second innings.

“We have plenty of experience in our team so they know when to perform and what to do. So, if we’re not winning the game, we still look to be calm and relax,” Jadeja said.

Ideally, Super Kings should’ve done better than needing to win 16 runs off four balls in a 156-run chase. Had it not been for Dhoni’s blazing knock towards the end, the match would’ve easily ended in a loss for Jadeja and his team. Confessing being “tensed” about the chase, Jadeja was wax lyrical about Dhoni.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going but at some stage we knew that the great finisher [MS Dhoni] of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game,” Jadeja mentioned.