MS vs LQ Head to Head records in PSL | Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars stats | PSL 2022 Match 3

MS vs LQ Head to Head records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the third match of PSL 2022.

The third match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi this afternoon. In what will be the first PSL 2022 double-header day, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be playing the second match at the same venue.

Defending champions Sultans kick-started their PSL 7 journey by beating hosts Kings in the season opener on Thursday. Mohammad Rizwan and his men would be keen to build on the winning momentum to strengthen their position on PSL 7 points table.

Lahore Qalandars, who had failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning and losing five matches each last season, will be commencing their PSL 7 journey at the National Stadium today. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi leading Lahore would unequivocally be a riveting aspect for them this season.

MS vs LQ Head to Head records in PSL

Total number of matches played: 9

Matches won by MS: 5

Matches won by LQ: 4

Matches played in Pakistan: 5 (MS 3, LQ 2)

Matches played at the National Stadium: 3 (MS 2, LQ 1)

MS average score against LQ: 161

LQ average score against MS: 150

Most runs for MS: 155 (Shan Masood)

Most runs for LQ: 325 (Fakhar Zaman)

Most wickets for MS: 7 (Imran Tahir)

Most wickets for LQ: 17 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most catches for MS: 5 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for LQ: 7 (Ben Dunk)

The last Multan vs Lahore PSL match is also the latter’s last match. A league match of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi had witnessed Sultans thumping Qalandars by 80 runs. Chasing a 170-run target, all LQ could manage was 89/10 in 15.1 overs.

While MS pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was the pick of the bowlers with bowling figures of 3.1-1-5-4, fellow pacers Imran Khan and Blessing Muzarabani had dismissed three and two batters respectively.