MUL vs PES today match pitch report: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi pitch report of Multan Cricket Stadium batting or bowling

Multan Sultans are set to host Peshawar Zalmi in the 5th league match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Both teams have some great batters in their ranks, and they will enjoy the pitch here in Multan.

After losing the first match by a close margin, the Sultans registered a win in their last match. The batting unit of Multan Sultans looks stunning with the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, etc. They got found an excellent bowler in Ihsanullah, who proved his class in the last match.

Peshawar Zalmi started their tournament with a win, and they would want to continue. Babar Azam batted well in the last match, and these are good signs for the team. Shakib al Hasan and Jimmy Neesham are very important in giving a proper balance to this team.

MUL vs PES today match pitch report

The Multan Cricket Stadium has hosted a couple of matches so far in the PSL 2023, and it is all set to host its 3rd match of the tournament. As per the results of both matches, the pitch behaved drastically differently in those two matches, but it is not exactly the case.

The pitch is excellent for batting, and there is an even bounce on the track that will be loved by the batters. However, it has been seen that the pacers are able to get some movement in the initial overs. Quetta Gladiators got out for just 110 runs in the last match, but there were no visible demons. On the same track, Multan chased the total in just 13.3 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

The quick pacers can generate some help from the wicket, but this is an excellent batting track overall, and we can expect a high-scoring match. Both captains may opt to bowl after winning the toss as the dew factor can play an important part in this match.