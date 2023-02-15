MUL vs QUE head to head: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators head to head record in PSL history

The third match of Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Stadium tonight. Much like the first two matches, fans would be expecting the third match to also be a high-scoring thriller.

With this venue hosting its second match in three days, it will also be the second PSL 8 match for Sultans. Having lost the tournament opener on Monday at the same venue, Sultans will be having eyes on winning their first match of the season.

Gladiators, meanwhile, will be participating in their first PSL 2023 match on Wednesday. Gladiators, who had finished at the penultimate position during PSL 2022, will be having eyes on making amends from the ball go this time round.

Although Multan have won their last three matches in a row against Quetta, the latter doesn’t lack behind much in the overall MUL vs QUE head to head records. Played almost a year ago, the last match between these two teams had witnessed Multan registering the biggest-ever victory in the history of the PSL. In fact, the two biggest PSL victories (by runs) have come in the last three matches between these two teams.

MUL vs QUE head to head record in PSL history

Total number of matches played: 10

Matches won by MS: 5

Matches won by QG: 4

Matches played in February: 3 (MS 3, QG 1)

Matches played on Wednesday: 5 (MS 1, QG 3)

Matches played at Multan Cricket Stadium: 1 (MS 1, QG 0)

MS average score against QG: 166

QG average score against MS: 139

Most runs for MS: 283 (Shan Masood)

Most runs for QG: 98 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most wickets for MS: 6 (Shahnawaz Dahani and Khushdil Shah)

Most wickets for QG: 7 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for MS: 4 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for QG: 3 (Mohammad Nawaz)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).